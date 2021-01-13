Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after acquiring an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $199.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.23.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

