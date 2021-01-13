Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

VEGPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. Vectura Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.37 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.41.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.