Veil Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Veil has a market cap of $1.00 million and $44,448.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Veil has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,459.96 or 1.00050987 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.84 or 0.00349453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016551 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.26 or 0.00550897 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00150087 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002231 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00028390 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 84.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002837 BTC.

About Veil

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

