Velas (VLX) Market Cap Tops $69.98 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $69.98 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Velas token can now be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001397 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000459 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000180 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

