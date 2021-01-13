Venator Materials Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,151% compared to the average volume of 95 call options.

Shares of VNTR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 747,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.76 million. As a group, analysts predict that Venator Materials will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNTR. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Venator Materials by 64.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Venator Materials by 37.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Venator Materials by 182.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.72.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

