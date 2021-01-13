Ventus VCT 2 D (VND.L) (LON:VND) Trading Up 1.6%

Ventus VCT 2 D (VND.L) (LON:VND)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69). Approximately 3,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 7,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.66).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.73.

