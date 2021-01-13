VeriBlock Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,347.00 (VBK)

VeriBlock (CURRENCY:VBK) traded up 24.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. One VeriBlock coin can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VeriBlock has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. VeriBlock has a total market cap of $6.23 million and $5,347.00 worth of VeriBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VeriBlock Coin Profile

Get VeriBlock alerts:

VeriBlock is a PoP + PoW coin that uses the vBlake hashing algorithm. VeriBlock’s total supply is 972,827,999 coins and its circulating supply is 694,838,639 coins. VeriBlock’s official website is www.veriblock.org. VeriBlock’s official Twitter account is @veriblock and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The VeriBlock Blockchain is a concrete implementation of PoP, which extends Bitcoin's security to other blockchains in the most secure, economical, and easy-to-implement manner possible, further developing upon the DTTP ethos of PoP. It acts as a fully DTTP security adapter/aggregation layer between other blockchains and Bitcoin. Every time a new blockchain joins the VeriBlock ecosystem or an existing one increases in value, all other blockchains in the VeriBlock ecosystem benefit by enjoying the additional security and decentralization that results from VeriBlock's increased network effect. “

VeriBlock Coin Trading

VeriBlock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.