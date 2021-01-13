Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) PT Raised to $44.00 at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vericel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,740.00 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.73. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $6,842,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 34.7% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 636,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,788,000 after purchasing an additional 163,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

