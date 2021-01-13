Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000555 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.69 million and $67,620.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,384.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,117.08 or 0.03070190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.99 or 0.00392995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.56 or 0.01340012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $206.20 or 0.00566711 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00458384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.08 or 0.00316282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 57,846,047 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.