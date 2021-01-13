Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VWDRY. HSBC lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Danske lowered Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

VWDRY opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.17. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

