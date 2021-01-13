Viasat Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,025 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,553% compared to the average volume of 62 put options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

VSAT stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1,767.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. Viasat has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $74.05.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Viasat by 88.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,976,000 after buying an additional 14,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Viasat by 303.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

