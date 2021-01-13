VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,177. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04.

