VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

CDL opened at $49.07 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.75.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.