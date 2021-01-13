VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ CSB opened at $53.83 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93.

