VIDY Trading Down 3.1% This Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. VIDY has a total market cap of $8.83 million and approximately $519,792.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00400375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.17 or 0.04330425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

VIDY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

