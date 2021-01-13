Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). Virgin Galactic reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPCE. Cowen increased their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub cut Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 313,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,056,637. Virgin Galactic has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,092,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Ryans sold 30,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $792,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,731,434.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Virgin Galactic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

