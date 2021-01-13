Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

VIRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $24.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $14.94 and a one year high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,768,000 after purchasing an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 604,938 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 562,688 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth $11,650,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.