Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) PT Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRTS. ValuEngine raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.80.

VRTS stock opened at $234.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.88. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $239.99.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The closed-end fund reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.07. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $137.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. On average, research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 385.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 393 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 142.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

