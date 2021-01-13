Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives $46.67 Average PT from Analysts

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 196,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15. Virtusa has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 2.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 912,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Virtusa by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at $18,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Virtusa by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 3.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.