Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 9,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.64. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.41.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

