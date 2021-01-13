Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.8% of Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its holdings in Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $209.62. 223,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.64. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.41.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

