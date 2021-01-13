Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Receives $17.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.14.

VSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 975.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSH traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,113. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

