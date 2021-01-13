VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in VMware during the 2nd quarter valued at $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in VMware by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in VMware by 782.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $142.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $163.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

