VNDC (VNDC) Market Cap Achieves $4.11 Million

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One VNDC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VNDC has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. VNDC has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $17.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006669 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001450 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005820 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001030 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Ixinium (XXA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Okschain (OKS) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
VNDC Profile
VNDC is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 coins and its circulating supply is 101,920,252,781 coins. The Reddit community for VNDC is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “VNDC is a stablecoin of Vietnam Dong on the blockchain smart contract system, pegged to VND by the rate of 1:1 so that the price of digital currency assets could be stabilised. It is supported by sufficient cash and equivalent assets. VNDC is a stable digital currency system that is based on the ERC20 standard of Ethereum platform and BEP2 standard of Binance platform.Its vision is becoming a stable coin for Vietnamese community, backed by sufficient assets, and always on par with Vietnam Dong on 1:1 exchange rate. VNDC is not only a stable coin but as well as gateway supporting users to convert their fiat money to stable coin (and vise versa), in line with the global blockchain movements. VNDC is the first stable coin of Vietnam, and the first Stablecoin that offer staking at 12% annual rate. This system then can be utilised as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets, as well as, preparation for the upcoming global stablecoin movements. VNDC consists of VNDC Reserve and VNDC Network. Commercial users, resellers and issuers are required to involve in VNDC Reserve or VNDC Network, and sufficiently backed all the issued tokens on a fully reserved basis. VNDC blockchain gateway can be found at vndc.io. VNDC Reserve and Network can be applied directly with VNDC or one of its key partners. “
VNDC Coin Trading
VNDC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNDC using one of the exchanges listed above.
