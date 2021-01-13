Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.