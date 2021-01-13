Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.56. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $322.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 398,450 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.