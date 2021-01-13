Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Up 11.4%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $9.75. 9,564,699 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 3,147,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VUZI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $416.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,409,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vuzix by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

