W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

GRA opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $73.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.53.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. Equities analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.