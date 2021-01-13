Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Receives “Sell” Rating from Smith Barney Citigroup

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WKCMF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WKCMF stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.00. 36 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $149.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

