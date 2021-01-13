Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will post sales of $146.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $138.66 billion to $149.14 billion. Walmart posted sales of $141.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Walmart will report full-year sales of $554.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $552.53 billion to $556.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $557.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.48 billion to $566.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,475,000 shares of company stock worth $1,388,575,145. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 1,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $148.97. 7,760,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $421.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

