Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,806,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,332,253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,496,000 after acquiring an additional 289,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,471,316,000 after buying an additional 1,613,467 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,486,066 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,465,000 after buying an additional 101,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $885,140,000 after buying an additional 758,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.82.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $967,071,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 101,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,467. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $419.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

