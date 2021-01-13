Waltonchain (WTC) Achieves Market Cap of $22.97 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $22.97 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.82 or 0.03079813 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00021089 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 152.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

