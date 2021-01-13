Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.95

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.95 and last traded at $36.95, with a volume of 543 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Want Want China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29. Want Want China’s payout ratio is 28.10%.

About Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

