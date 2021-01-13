Waters (NYSE:WAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $267.71

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $267.71 and last traded at $266.99, with a volume of 6536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $261.82.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.54.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $593.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Waters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

