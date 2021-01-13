Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Watsco were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Watsco by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 170.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.37. 1,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.87 and its 200-day moving average is $226.15. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

