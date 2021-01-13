Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Sells $2,356,379.96 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:WTS opened at $128.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $128.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

