wave edu coin (WEC) Price Reaches $0.0019 on Top Exchanges

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One wave edu coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. wave edu coin has a market cap of $273,322.31 and approximately $636.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get wave edu coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00030566 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00108950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00241334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00060130 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058601 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The Reddit community for wave edu coin is https://reddit.com/