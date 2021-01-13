WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.52 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. WAX has a total market cap of $57.52 million and approximately $562,076.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded up 2% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001349 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000186 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00040108 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,743,400,918 coins and its circulating supply is 1,515,012,357 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

WAX Coin Trading

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

