WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $337.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

WDFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th.

WDFC opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.27, for a total transaction of $378,740.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

