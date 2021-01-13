Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 58.9% in December

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the December 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Wealth Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

