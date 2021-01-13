WeBlock Price Tops $0.0143 on Exchanges (WON)

WeBlock (CURRENCY:WON) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. WeBlock has a market capitalization of $64,307.92 and $36,421.00 worth of WeBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WeBlock has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WeBlock token can now be bought for approximately $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00108660 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.59 or 0.00242941 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00060268 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058853 BTC.

WeBlock Profile

WeBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,505,536 tokens. WeBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@WeBlock. The official website for WeBlock is www.weblock.vip.

Buying and Selling WeBlock

WeBlock can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

