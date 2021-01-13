Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 18,639 Shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 158.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,639 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Electromed were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Electromed by 1,538.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 410.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 77,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELMD opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

ELMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Electromed in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

