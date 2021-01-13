Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 4,499 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Blackbaud by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,546,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,363,000 after buying an additional 69,868 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 132.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $83.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

