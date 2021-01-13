Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 493 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Perspecta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRSP stock opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Perspecta Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perspecta Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

