Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $212,000 Position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blucora by 105.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 183.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Blucora by 8.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Blucora by 3.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 255.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCOR shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

BCOR stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

