Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $244,000 Stock Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAIN stock opened at $40.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.92. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.42.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

