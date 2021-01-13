Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $201,000 Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 10.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Otter Tail from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otter Tail has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.75. Otter Tail Co. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.35.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.35 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

