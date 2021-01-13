Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $224,000 Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,959 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 113.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the third quarter valued at $192,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

