Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $777.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $713.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $622.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $779.31. The company has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

