Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (CODYY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS: CODYY):

1/13/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/11/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/8/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2021 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/18/2020 – Compagnie de Saint-Gobain is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CODYY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 132,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,087. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

